Second search party announced for Abdi Sharif

The search continues for Des Moines teen, Abdi Sharif, who has been missing since January 17

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second search party will be held this week for missing Des Moines teen Abdi Sharif who hasn't been seen since January 17.

State Representative Ako Abdul-Samad posted on Facebook that the next search party will be held Saturday, February 29 at noon at the Africana Halal Restaurant located on Douglas Avenue.

Last week nearly 100 people searched for Abdi on the city's north side but were unable to turn up any new evidence.