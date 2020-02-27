Second search party announced for Abdi Sharif

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second search party will be held this week for missing Des Moines teen Abdi Sharif who hasn't been seen since January 17.
State Representative Ako Abdul-Samad posted on Facebook that the next search party will be held Saturday, February 29 at noon at the Africana Halal Restaurant located on Douglas Avenue.
Last week nearly 100 people searched for Abdi on the city's north side but were unable to turn up any new evidence.
There is a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on Adbi's disappearance. Police are urging the public to come forward with any information. They say no detail is too small in a case like this.