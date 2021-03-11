Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall set for showdown as Texas and Iowa State showcase best backs in Big 12

The top two rushers in the Big 12 are Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson. Saturday in Ames, the two will go toe-to-toe.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell said, “Just as explosive of a football player in terms of what we have competed against at the running back position since I’ve been here.”

Bijan Robinson is arguably the best back, not just in the Big 12, but the nation.

“He’s a good back, it’s going to be good to see what we do on him,” said Kym-Mani King, Iowa State’s safety.

Campbell would attribute that success to Texas’ first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“Great coaches have the ability to put their playmakers in a great position to have success, you look at what he did at Alabama, certainly the NFL, and you know what he’s done as a head football coach prior to, I think those are things that have certainly been his strength is to be able to get his playmakers, his A-players the football,” said Campbell.

Robinson has been good, but he still sits second to Breece Hall in the Big 12 in total rushing yards.

Campbell said, “You know I think both guys have some very similar styles and yet probably a little bit different as well.”

While Kym-Mani King doesn’t get a lot of reps against Breece Hall at practice, he does recognize a shared characteristic between the ISU back and the one he’ll face on Saturday.

“I just see them both as great athletes that work hard. You can obviously see that, they work hard,” said King.

Sarkisian maybe put it best about Breece, he’s just mister consistent.

“You look up and there’s 100 yards there’s another touchdown, I mean I think the guy has scored a touchdown in at least 20 or 21 games which is a phenomenal stat to have,” said Sarkisian.

Not bad company for Breece Hall⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uDXDGGPxFw — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 30, 2021

So, sit back and enjoy on Saturday night, because you’re going to be watching two of the nation’s best run the rock in Ames.

“I think you’re seeing two dynamic playmakers and two guys that have elite talent that are going to keep playing football for a long time,” said Campbell.