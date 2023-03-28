Iowa State basketball starter Denae Fritz enters transfer portal

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State is losing another player to the transfer portal: redshirt freshman guard Denae Fritz.
The Maryville, Tenn., native played in all 32 games this season and averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
Fritz joins Lexi Donarski, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Morgan Kane and Maggie Vick as the fifth Cyclone to enter the transfer portal since Iowa State's season ended in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 against Toledo.
As of right now, the only returners on Iowa State's roster are Emily Ryan, Nyamer Diew, Izzi Zingaro, Shantavia Dawkins and Mary Kate King. Those five combine for just 32% of minutes played this past season.
Fritz will have three years of eligibility remaining.
