Players show off skills for Iowa State Pro Day

AMES, Iowa — Eight players participated in Iowa State's Pro Day Tuesday in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams, including Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were also in attendance.

One headliner was Will McDonald IV, who has the best chance of breaking Iowa State's 50 year first round pick drought.

"I did martial arts, basketball. I wrestled, I played a bit of soccer," McDonald said. "And I kind of just, you know, took all that and I just made like a versatile type of player. I mean, I kind of built Will McDonald."

Whether or not he breaks the streak, he's focused on getting on the field.

"I don't really, you know care about being first round, second, third, because at the end of the day, you know, we all doing the same job. It's all about you know, the production, you know, how are you doing?" McDonald said.

Tomlin wasn't just here to watch McDonald, he also had his eyes on receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who didn't drop a single pass.

"I had a lot of opportunities out there and I capitalized on every single one of them. So you know, that's what I wanted to do. And I feel like I did it," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he's dreamed about this opportunity since he was five, then he was asked what five year old Hutchinson would say about himself today.

"I think he wouldn't believe me. I think he wouldn't be able to grasp it. Even at times, I can't even grasp it now," he said. "So, I think he would be proud of every step that we took along the way to get here."

Six other Cyclones also got to perform in front of scouts. Safety Anthony Johnson Jr. attributes that to the success of past cyclones in the NFL.

"You got more guys coming out of school scouts are more prone to come and see like, 'Oh, they got something cooking up there.' So, I think those guys not only getting on teams and doing well, helps us, like man they're putting on and giving us the stage," Johnson said.

The Cyclones had four players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they hope to increase that number when the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway on April 27.