No. 20 Kansas State set to face stout Iowa State defense

No. 20 Kansas State will try to continue its roll to start Big 12 play when it visits Iowa State on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — No. 20 Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) at Iowa State (3-2, 0-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Line: Kansas State by 2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Iowa State leads 52-49-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas State looks to continue its roll to start Big 12 play. Iowa State is trying to avoid its worst Big 12 start since Matt Campbell's first Cyclones team lost six games straight to open conference play in 2016.

K-State's Adrian Martinez is the hottest dual-threat quarterback in the country. He'll get tested by a defense that leads the Big 12 in all major categories.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn vs. Iowa State front seven. Vaughn leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally with 117 yards per game and is coming off a career-high 170-yard outing against Texas Tech. His presence opens space for Martinez to do his thing. The Cyclones haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher in seven games since last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: TE/FB Ben Sinnott is emerging as a key piece of the offense. His four catches for 80 yards against Oklahoma were career highs, and three went for at least 20 yards. Sinnott has a catch in all five games after having just two last season.

Iowa State: WR Xavier Hutchinson had 13 catches against Kansas last week and his 49 for the season are 14 more than the next closest Big 12 receiver. He's well past halfway to his 2021 total of 83.

FACTS & FIGURES