Ames football using connections to rebuild

AMES, Iowa — Ames High School football hasn't made state since 2015. But this season, they're 5-1 in year two of the Brian Sauser era.

"A lot of us it is just buy in from the kids," Brian said. "You know, the reality is we have a lot of kids out here that were in the weight room 130 to 140 times in the offseason and the reality is there's no shortcuts. It's just a lot of hard work you know to rebuild a football program."

A lot of that record can be attributed to the explosive offense led by Dallas Sauser and Jalen Lueth. This QB-receiver tandem leads 5A in passing touchdowns yards and receiving touchdowns and yards.

"You just know I mean, you call certain plays for certain guys," Dallas said. "So whenever we call a play and you know you know it's going to Jalen and I know he's gonna get open and that's huge for a quarterback."

"He'll give it to me even if I'm not looking open," Jalen added. "He'll find a way to get it to me."

Statistically, it's clear that the connection between Dallas and Jalen is one of the best in the whole state. But the relationship between Dallas and Brian as a father/son duo impacts the game in a whole different way.

"It's definitely a unique experience, which obviously most kids don't experience," Dallas said. "I think he started coaching me [in] third grade when I started playing tackle football. He's been with [me] ever since."

For this family, football doesn't stop after practice.

"It's pretty unique that at home, we can kind of just have casual conversations about the football team knowing that you know we're gonna go out there Friday and he's gonna play quarterback for us," Brian said.

Dallas "was always very skilled with the ball" as a kid, Brian said. It's not just a natural gift, though; Dallas has used his talent to continue improving. But Ames still has unfinished business.

"We're in a good spot to make the playoffs, so I'm really excited to go through I mean that postseason where it's, you know, make it or break time with him," Dallas said.

But for Brian, there's a sentimental side of this season, too.