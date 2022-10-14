x
Friday Night Blitz

WATCH LIVE: 'Friday Night Blitz' Week 8

Highlights, scores, social media reaction and more from Oct. 14, 2022.

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today to stream "Friday Night Blitz" live each week.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Oct. 14, 2022 include:

  • Centennial vs. Southeast Polk
  • AC/GC vs. Van Meter
  • Waukee Northwest vs. Ankeny
  • Dowling Catholic vs. West Des Moines Valley
  • Urbandale vs. Waukee
  • Norwalk vs. Carlisle 
  • Indianola vs. Bondurant
  • Algona vs. Ballard
  • Knoxville vs. ADM
  • Harlan vs. Creston
  • North Mahaska vs. Madrid
  • Ames vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Scores

    

