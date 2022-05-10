Perry varsity football team ends season early due to injuries

The announcement was made in a joint statement released by activities director Katelyn Whelchel and head football coach Bryce Pierce on the district's website.

PERRY, Iowa — The season has come to an abrupt end for the Perry High School varsity football team, with just three games remaining in the regular season.

After consulting with coaches, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, future opponents and medical professionals, they decided to forfeit the rest of their varsity games.

They cited injuries as being one of the main factors in the decision.

The statement reads in part:

"Over the last six weeks of the season the varsity squad has sustained injuries, especially within the offense, that have impacted the depth of healthy bodies available on Friday nights. Our goal as coaches and administrators is to provide our student athletes with opportunities to compete while maintaining their health and safety."

The announcement also mentioned that this decision also affects the marching band, cheerleading program and the athletic department budget as well as concession stand funds.