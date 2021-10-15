x
Friday Night Blitz

'Friday Night Biltz': Week 8 highlights and scores

Highlights, scores, social media reaction and more from Oct. 15, 2021!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Friday, Oct. 15 include: 

  • ACGC vs. Van Meter
  • Riverside vs. Earlham
  • Greene County vs. Clarke
  • Gilbert vs. North Polk
  • Seymour vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
  • Bondurant-Farrar vs. Indianola
  • Carlisle vs. Norwalk
  • Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Newton
  • Pella vs. Clear Creek-Amana
  • Southeast Polk vs. Centennial
  • Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest
  • Johnston vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  • West Des Moines Valley vs. Dowling Catholic
  • Sioux City East vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
  • Waukee vs. Urbandale
  • Ottumwa vs. Des Moines North

Scores

