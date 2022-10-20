Southeast Warren players prioritize group success over individual gain

Since losing the season opener, the Warhawks haven't lost a game since. Head coach Shane Rowlands says a lot of that has to do with how selfless the players are.

LIBERTY CENTER, Iowa — Many players will tell you that they'd trade individual stats and accolades for a state championship in a heartbeat. But a couple of players for Southeast Warren High School have a pretty good shot at having both this season.

The Warhawks have been on a tear this season. Since losing the season opener, they've been on an eight-game win streak.

Head coach Shane Rowlands says a lot of that has to do with how selfless the players are.

"They just want what's best for the team," Rowlands said. "So, you know we're just really happy with how unselfish they're playing, how physical they're playing and our up front on the o-line and the d-line, they've just set the tone for us all year and allowed the skill players if you will to have more success."

One of those skill players that's having success is sophomore Trey Fisher. He's rushed for over 1,000 yards this season, and over 1,700 in his career so far.

A few weeks ago, he became the school's all-time leading rusher in 8-man.

"I run hard," Fisher said. "I don't like to go down easy."

When asked why he's been able to have so much success running the ball this season, he didn't hesitate to give the credit to his offensive line.

"When it all comes down to it, I couldn't have done it without the line," Fisher said. "The coaches making us work hard and just back to the line, blocking, making big holes for me to see and run through."

But he's not the only one breaking records. Senior quarterback Landon Harvey did as well, but on defense: he's now the record holder for most sacks in a season with 8.

Like Fisher, he prefers to give credit to his teammates for putting him in a position to make those plays.

"A lot of my sacks come from either a blitz where the quarterback flushes my way or on the other side with Dylan getting pressure and it comes my way," he said.

While both players say they're happy to have individual success, what's even better than being a record holder is being a state champion.

"I'm pretty sure it's at the top of the list for most high school teams to win a state title and call yourself a champion," Fisher said.