Several central Iowa high schools take home cross country state championship titles

Dowling Catholic, Dallas Center-Grimes, and AC/GC all finished first and brought home state titles in the boys' divisions.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — High school cross country teams were running wild in Fort Dodge at the 2021 IHSAA state meet.

After a series of 5,000-meter races Friday and Saturday that brought out the state's fastest long-distance runners, three central Iowa schools brought home state titles.

Team results

Dowling Catholic: First in Boys 4A

Dallas Center-Grimes: First in Boys 3A

AC/GC: First in Boys 1A

Ballard High School: Second in Girls 3A

Individual results

Class 4A (Girls)

Addison Dorenkamp – West Des Moines Valley Kamryn Ensley – West Des Moines Valley

Class 4A (Boys)

Jackson Hidesh – Dowling Catholic

Class 3A (Girls)

Paityn Noe – Ballard Geneva Timmerman – ADM

Class 3A (Boys)

Aidan Ramsay – Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 2A (Boys)

Aaron Fynaardt – Des Moines Christian

Class 1A (Boys)

Jayden Dickson – Earlham Dominic Braet – Earlham

Check out the full results for all the teams and individuals here.