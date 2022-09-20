Minnesota Wild to practice in Des Moines

The big Wild will be on their preseason retreat Oct. 10 and 11 and will practice at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 after the Iowa Wild.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is used to the Iowa Wild being in town, but next month, the Minnesota Wild will be in Wells Fargo Arena for an open practice.

The Minnesota Wild will be on their preseason retreat Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 and will practice at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 after the Iowa Wild.

Players and coaches will sign autographs after the game, before heading back to Minnesota to prepare for the season opener against the Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 13.

However, this isn't just a random field trip for the players. For some, it's a homecoming.