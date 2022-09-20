Minnesota Wild to practice in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is used to the Iowa Wild being in town, but next month, the Minnesota Wild will be in Wells Fargo Arena for an open practice.
The Minnesota Wild will be on their preseason retreat Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 and will practice at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 after the Iowa Wild.
Players and coaches will sign autographs after the game, before heading back to Minnesota to prepare for the season opener against the Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 13.
However, this isn't just a random field trip for the players. For some, it's a homecoming.
"It's a real nice opportunity for us to get down there and give back a little bit to the city, the team that's developing our players to get to the Minnesota Wild," said Iowa Wild Head Coach Dean Evason. "It's nice for the players who have spent time in Des Moines too in their career to kind of come back and see kind of where their career started and where they're at now."