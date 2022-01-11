x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

2022 high school volleyball quarterfinals results, highlights

The high school volleyball state quarterfinals wrapped up on Tuesday with classes 1A through 3A taking the court.

More Videos

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The semifinal round is now set for the IGHSAU State Volleyball tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Here are the results from the quarterfinals.

Class 5A

  • Liberty def. Urbandale 3-1
  • Ankeny Centennial def. Dowling Catholic 3-2
  • Valley def. Ankeny 3-0
  • Pleasant Valley def Waukee Northwest 3-1

Class 4A

  • Western Dubuque def. Indianola 3-2
  • North Scott def. Bondurant-Farrar 3-0

Class 3A

  • Des Moines Christian def. Union Community 3-1

Class 2A

  • Dike-New Hartford def. Kuemper Catholic 3-0

Class 1A

  • Ankeny Christian def. Don Bosco 3-0

The tournament continues through Thursday, Nov. 3. You can view the full brackets and results here.


RELATED: 2022 high school volleyball regional championships underway



RELATED: One team, one family: Grand View men's volleyball team embraces diverse roster




Before You Leave, Check This Out