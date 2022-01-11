2022 high school volleyball quarterfinals results, highlights

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The semifinal round is now set for the IGHSAU State Volleyball tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Here are the results from the quarterfinals.
Class 5A
- Liberty def. Urbandale 3-1
- Ankeny Centennial def. Dowling Catholic 3-2
- Valley def. Ankeny 3-0
- Pleasant Valley def Waukee Northwest 3-1
Class 4A
- Western Dubuque def. Indianola 3-2
- North Scott def. Bondurant-Farrar 3-0
Class 3A
- Des Moines Christian def. Union Community 3-1
Class 2A
- Dike-New Hartford def. Kuemper Catholic 3-0
Class 1A
- Ankeny Christian def. Don Bosco 3-0
The tournament continues through Thursday, Nov. 3. You can view the full brackets and results here.