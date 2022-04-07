Des Moines Menace fans bring passion, fun to the game day experience

"It's great to see these players grow up and go to the pros and you know, you can cheer them on in Major League Soccer, around the world," fan Doug Jotzke said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When you come to a Des Moines Menace home game at Valley Stadium, you probably can't help but notice the loud and proud group of fans that sit right behind the goal.

Some have been fans of the Menace since childhood.

"They had a youth soccer night where if you wore your jersey, you got in for free. So my parents took me to a game and I have been hooked ever since," said Chris Marshall, a Menace fan since 1994.

Others used to be part of the on-field action.

"I was a national referee for 10 years and I reffed the Menace from the very beginning through 17 seasons," said Doug Jotzke.

Both have seen the organization grow from the very beginning. It's part of why they're so invested as fans all these years later.

"The menace are just a lot of fun. It's great to see these players grow up and go to the pros and, you know, you can cheer them on in Major League Soccer around the world," Jotzke said.

Their support isn't just limited to gamedays — the fan-player connection runs deeper for the Menace.

"We've had past players come and stay at our house when they're pros," Marshall said.

Those personal interactions with players have even extended outside of Iowa.

"Last fall, we actually went down to North Carolina where my daughter is going to be going to college and got to have lunch with a couple past players. So it's cool just to have that," Marshall said.

And the players aren't the only ones who notice the fans' loyalty — they've been recognized by other supporter groups across the country for their dedication to the team.