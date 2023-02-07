Indoor pickleball venue to open in Merle Hay Mall later this year

Billed as the "Des Moines area's only 100% dedicated indoor pickleball venue", Dinks will span 70,000 square feet and feature 13 professional pickleball courts.

The pickleball craze is hitting Merle Hay Mall: Dinks Pickleball, an indoor pickleball venue, is expected to open in late 2023.

In the future, the company also plans to host leagues, events and tournaments, and offer clinics and private lessons.

The new venue comes as pickleball continues to grow in popularity nationwide.

Earlier this year, The Association of Pickleball Professionals revealed that 36.5 million adults across the United States played pickleball in 2022.

In February, Sports & Fitness Industry Association declared pickleball was the fastest-growing sport for the third consecutive year.

Dinks Pickleball is embracing the hype by giving out two VIP memberships on Saturday, Aug. 12. To enter the giveaway, all you need to do is follow Dinks on Facebook and comment and share their "membership giveaway" post.

Dinks will join a variety of other pickleball courts around the metro, including outdoor courts at Wildwood Park in Clive, Jordan Park in Des Moines, Waukee Fox Park in Waukee and Valley View Park in West Des Moines.

If playing indoors is more your style, Smash Park has pickleball courts available in West Des Moines and Pella.