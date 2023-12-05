DMACC wins district title, advances to 9th straight NJCAA World Series

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Des Moines Area Community College softball team is headed to the 2023 NJCAA DII World Series.
The Bears defeated Central Community College on Friday afternoon in a best of three series to win the Northwest Plains B title.
The Bears won game one 9-0 and game two 6-2.
The win means DMACC is moving on to the NCJAA DII World Series for the ninth time in a row.
It's also the tenth time in 11 years since the program was brought back in 2012.
The national tournament kicks off on May 23 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.