DMACC wins district title, advances to 9th straight NJCAA World Series

The DMACC softball team punched its ticket to South Carolina for the 2023 NJCAA DII World Series.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Des Moines Area Community College softball team is headed to the 2023 NJCAA DII World Series.

The Bears defeated Central Community College on Friday afternoon in a best of three series to win the Northwest Plains B title.

The Bears won game one 9-0 and game two 6-2.

The win means DMACC is moving on to the NCJAA DII World Series for the ninth time in a row. 

It's also the tenth time in 11 years since the program was brought back in 2012.

The national tournament kicks off on May 23 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

