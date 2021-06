Congratulations to the 2021 Class 3A IGHSAU Girls State Soccer Champions, Valley High School! The Tigers defeated the Ankeny Hawks 1-0. #iowapbssports #iahssoccer @IGHSAU #IGHSAU #IowaGirl @Hawkette_Soccer @Ankeny_Hawks @ValleyWDMsoccer @vhstigers pic.twitter.com/DbvUVVK6xH

Full highlights from the Class 3A title game can be seen on Local 5 News at 9 and 10 p.m.