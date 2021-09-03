Grand View Christian Thunder roll in 1A Boys State Basketball. Van Meter and South Central Calhoun fall short in 2A quarters

It was a busy day from the Boys State Basketball tournament as Grand View Christian advanced in 1A and Van Meter and SCC couldn't pull off the upset in 2A.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View Christian capped off the 1A Quarterfinals with a close win over Remsen, St. Mary's, 54-49. Manny Hammonds finished with a game high 20 points for the Thunder. 6'11" sophomore, Daniel Tobiloba had 11 points as the Thunder advance to take on Montezuma in the 1A semifinals on Wednesday.

In Class 2A, South Central Calhoun came out firing as the 8-seed, and led off-and-on throughout the 1st quarter against top-seed, Boyden-Hull. Eventually the Comets were able to take control and run away with the 74-49 win over SCC.

And the final game of the night was the 4/5 matchup as Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Van Meter. A-P was dominant from the second quarter on behind a big night from Jayden Mackie who had 34 of his teams 68 points. Falcons end the Bulldogs' season 68-41.