Grand View softball tops Tennessee Wesleyan in NAIA World Series

Alyx Witt hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, the Vikings' only hit of the day, and Hannah Pals pitched a complete game shutout in the victory.

It took a little longer than expected, but the Grand View Vikings softball team made their first game at the 2022 NAIA Softball World Series count.

Following multiple rain delays Thursday, 8-seed Grand View topped 9-seed Tennessee Wesleyan 1-0 Friday to move on in the NAIA Softball World Series.

"She's been with us for four years, and her common theme is actually closing her eyes when she starts to swing. So I'm hoping she opened them for that one," Head Coach Lou Yacinich said of Witt.

Grand View will play 1-seed Mobile Friday at 6:30 p.m CT. The NAIA Softball World Series is a double-elimination tournament with the championship game on Wednesday, June 1.

The Vikings last played in the NAIA World Series in 2006.