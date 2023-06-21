Drivers prepare for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend with test session at Iowa Speedway

Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend is still a month away, but drivers and their teams have already started preparing.

NEWTON, Iowa — The countdown is on for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend which will take place at Iowa Speedway July 21-23. But drivers are already preparing and even took to the track to do some testing.

It's similar to a dress rehearsal. Drivers and their teams get a feel for the track, what works and what doesn't.

"It's one of those things where we have a plan," said Santino Ferrucci, a driver for A.J. Foyt Enterprises. "We're just running through everything the way we would, gathering data, building the notebook, and so when we come back here for our doubleheader weekend, we will have a much better idea of where to start and what to do."

A lot of the drivers said they love the track at Iowa Speedway, mostly because it's short and fast.

"Definitely high speeds," said Simon Pagenaud, driver for Meyer Shank Racing. "You know, you have your eyes forward, always looking for something to happen ahead of you. Definitely taking care of ties here is key."

But like any track, it also has its challenges.

"I don't like the bumps," said Christian Lundgaard, who drives for Andretti Autosport. "I don't think anyone really does. But at the same time, we do like it because I think it generates awesome racing around you because you're able to drive through side by side. And we saw plenty of times last year."