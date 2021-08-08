IndyCar to return to the Iowa Speedway in 2022

The nation's top open-wheel circuit will run a doubleheader hosted by Hy-Vee next July.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The IndyCar series is headed back to the Iowa Speedway.

The series announced Thursday the nation’s top open-wheel racing circuit will host a doubleheader next July as part of a multi-year agreement.

Hy-Vee, which hosted a press conference at its West Des Moines headquarters, will sponsor both races and will provide what the racing league described as “broad support.”

IndyCar first began racing in Newton in 2007. It had raced there 15 times before taking a hiatus in 2020.

"We’re extremely pleased to return Iowa Speedway to the NTT IndyCar Series calendar,” said Roger Penske, founder and chair of the Penske Corporation and owner of the series. “Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series. A key oval and a hallmark on our schedule, we deeply missed seeing our fans in Iowa this year and look forward to what’s ahead.”

See you in 2022, @IowaSpeedway.



The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will return for a doubleheader next season on the .875-mile oval.#INDYCAR // @HyVeehttps://t.co/Afch2Px7PX — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 19, 2021

The circuit will race on July 23 and July 24 of 2022. Additional dates were not immediately announced.