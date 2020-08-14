Cyclone fall sports: No tailgating at football games, other sports may compete without a postseason

The NCAA canceled all fall, D-1 championships. Football is still on the table, but what it will look like remains to be seen.

AMES, Iowa — For college athletes and potential spectators this fall, uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic isn't going away.

Iowa State University Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard released a letter to fans Friday, outlining the latest on what Cyclone fans can expect with fall sports.

The letter notes that while the NCAA hasn't made a final decision on winter sports, Pollard expects those seasons wouldn't start until Jan 2021.

Volleyball, Cross Country, Soccer

On Thursday, the NCAA canceled all Division 1 championships for volleyball, cross country and soccer. While championships have been canceled, there's still hope that those athletes may still get to play despite the lack of a postseason.

Pollard says Iowa State is working closely with the Big 12 Conference to determine whether or not those sports will compete in the fall.

The NCAA decision to cancel the championships in those sports was made based on NCAA legislation that doesn't allow for championships to be held in sports that less than 50% of the institutions who sponsor the sport are competing, according to Pollard.

Football

As of now, the Big 12 has not announced any sort of cancellation of the football season.

That means Cyclone football is currently preparing to return to the field.

As of now, Iowa State doesn't have a decision made on whether or not fans will even be allowed at games, but here's what you need to know if you can get to Jack Trice this season:

No tailgating will be allowed at all in any University parking lots. ISU is also not allowing any RVs or buses to park in the parking lots.

Everyone who goes to a game is required to wear a face mask, regardless of seating. That includes those in suites, club sections and the press tower.

Concession stands will only be selling water and soda, so there will be no food available. However, as long as they adhere to ISU's clear bag policy, fans will be allowed to bring their own snacks into the stadium. There will also be no food or alcohol service in the Jack Trice or Sukup End Zone Clubs, but water and soda will be available.



Cyclone fans - we will have an update on our ticketing plans for Jack Trice Stadium later this morning. Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we work our way through the many challenges we are facing. We are in this together! Go Cyclones! — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) August 14, 2020

Season tickets have already been sold as if the season will go on with the stadium at half capacity. Pollard says ISU is still mulling over what to do about fans, boiling it down to three options:

No fans: Only student-athletes families and friends allowed to attend games

Split season: Season ticket-holders wouldn't have to move their seat for any reason, but they would only get to go to three of the six home games

Full season: All season ticket-holders keep their tickets for every game, but re-seat the entire stadium based on ticket-holders' Cyclone Club level and priority points to allow as much social distancing between people as possible.

Any season ticket-holder wishing to opt out of the 2020 season has a few options as to how to go about that.

They can:

Defer their season ticket to 2021 and retain their seating location

Request a refund

Convert their season ticket purchase into a tax-deductible Cyclone Club donation

Pollard asks anyone wishing to opt out of the season to please send an email to either the Cyclone Club (cyclub@iastate.edu) or the Athletics Ticket Office (tickets@iastate.edu) by Aug. 28 to help them with planning.