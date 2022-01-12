Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara transferring to Iowa

After it was announced that McNamara was entering the transfer portal, reports soon followed that he would be transferring to Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — With senior quarterback Spencer Petras graduating and junior quarterback Alex Padilla entering the transfer portal, Iowa's quarterback situation was up in the air heading into the 2023-24 season.

However, on Thursday night, former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he will be transferring to Iowa. McNamara is a graduate transfer and still has two years of eligibility left.

He took over at quarterback for the Wolverines in the 2020 season and threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.

Last season, McNamara played in 14 games, throwing for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. He led Michigan to a Big Ten title, and they also landed a spot in the college football playoff.