Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara transferring to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — With senior quarterback Spencer Petras graduating and junior quarterback Alex Padilla entering the transfer portal, Iowa's quarterback situation was up in the air heading into the 2023-24 season.
However, on Thursday night, former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he will be transferring to Iowa. McNamara is a graduate transfer and still has two years of eligibility left.
He took over at quarterback for the Wolverines in the 2020 season and threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.
Last season, McNamara played in 14 games, throwing for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. He led Michigan to a Big Ten title, and they also landed a spot in the college football playoff.
However, he only played in three games this season and lost the starting job to JJ McCarthy. McNamara also suffered a leg injury that required surgery.
