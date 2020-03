The Panthers pummeled Drake 70-43

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teams, trending in opposite directions.

The UNI Panthers took down Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday to secure the MVC regular season championship.

UNI never looked back after grabbing the lead early in the first half, and ended running away with it in the end.

Meanwhile, the loss has the Drake Bulldogs trending in the wrong direction. Saturday's loss marked its third in a row.