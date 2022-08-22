Game of the Week preview: Waukee Northwest

The Wolves say they are hungry for more this year and even feel that this could be a breakout year for the program.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Week one of the high school football season is upon us, and the countdown to the season opener is on.

Waukee Northwest will play Valley Friday, Aug. 26.

Local 5 paid a visit to the team Monday to see how they're faring after going 5-4 in their inaugural season last year and qualifying for the playoffs.

The Wolves say they are hungry for more this year and even feel that this could be a breakout year for the program.

"After last year's loss, we lost by one point in double overtime, I feel everyone is coming back with some vengeance and really wanting to win," said Brady Grisham, senior running back.

They're looking forward to show people what they can do, and they're especially looking forward to opening up the season against an opponent like Valley.