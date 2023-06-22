2023 NBA Draft: Where could Kris Murray land?

Kris Murray, Iowa forward and twin brother of Keegan, could be a first-round steal for a team looking to add an immediate rotation piece.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — While the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is not likely to surprise anyone, an Iowa Hawkeye is looking to hear his name called Thursday night as well.

With Victor Wembanyama front and center followed by Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Iowa forward Kris Murray is looking to make it back-to-back years with first-round picks for the Hawkeyes.

Many see him as a mid-to-late pick in the first round, but the 2022 Third Team All-American could be a coveted prospect following the lottery (top-14) selections.

Who is Kris Murray?

Kris Murray, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa native and twin brother to Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings, measures in at 6'7" and 212 lbs.

This past season as a junior, he averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He shot 48% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.

"Murray profiles as a glue guy and mid-rotation player. In the same way Christian Braun plays quality minutes for Denver in the playoffs, a team could be interested in Murray joining the rotation immediately. A two-way, stretch-four is a coveted need for many teams. Comparing him to his brother is stereotypical but accurate."

On Nov. 29, 2022, Murray became the first Hawkeye in 45 years to total more than 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

"Growing up in Cedar Rapids and getting to wear the black and gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor," he wrote on Twitter while declaring for the draft in April. "I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals!"

Latest mock drafts

No. 27 overall to the Charlotte Hornets

No. 24 overall to the Sacramento Kings

No. 20 overall to the Houston Rockets

ESPN (Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo)

No. 24 overall to the Sacramento Kings

No. 18 overall to the Miami Heat

No. 19 to the Golden State Warriors

The 2023 NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 22. Both rounds are happening Thursday night.

ABC will air the first round live, while ESPN will carry both rounds live.

The draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.