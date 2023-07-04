Iowa forward Kris Murray declares for NBA Draft

Murray was a third-team All-American this season, averaging 20 points and 8 rebounds a game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa forward Kris Murray has declared for the NBA Draft, according to a recent social media post on his Twitter.

The 22-year-old Cedar Rapids native was a third-team All-American this season, averaging 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.

Murray expressed his gratitude to his supporters on Twitter Friday, writing in part, "I want to thank Coach McCaffery, the coaching staff, my teammates, and Hawkeye Nation for an incredible three years. Growing up in Cedar Rapids and getting to wear the black and gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor. I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals!"

At 6 feet 8 inches tall and 220 pounds, Murray is projected to be picked in the middle of the first round, according to recent mock drafts by Bleacher Report and SBNation.

During the 2022-23 season, Murray became the first Hawkeye in 45 years to total more than 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

Murray's twin brother, Keegan Murray, is currently having a standout rookie season with the Sacramento Kings. Keegan was drafted No. 4 overall in 2022.

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22.