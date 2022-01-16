Ferentz disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe

The committee that was created after an investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in the Iowa football program

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has disbanded an alumni advisory committee that was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants.

The Gazette reports Ferentz’ decision to end the committee came shortly after its leader, former offensive lineman David Porter, suggested it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz. But Ferentz said he had decided to overhaul the committee last fall before Porter made that comment.

Ferentz said he appreciates the dedication of the volunteer committee members.

"While the formal committee will no longer meet regularly, the input and direction they provide will be welcomed in our program," Ferentz said.

He also listed learnings from the committee, including dedicating time during the season to build connections with players and relaxing some team rules like the dress code to "celebrate players as individuals."