Iowa running back Tyler Goodson to skip Citrus Bowl, declares for NFL

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Per a release from the Iowa Hawkeyes, junior running Back Tyler Goodson is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.
“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”
Goodson has rushed for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 and has 18 total touchdowns in his career.
