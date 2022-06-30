5-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor commits to Iowa

"Been a long time coming, the wait is over," Proctor tweeted Thursday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes football team landed their big one.

Five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Southeast Polk committed to the team Thursday afternoon, bolstering an already strong 2023 recruiting class.

"Been a long time coming, the wait is over," Proctor tweeted Thursday. "Hawkeye Nation you got my everything from the first day I get there. Let’s work 🙏🏾💕 I’m Home."

Alabama was Proctor's other finalist. He is set to join fellow SEP Ram standout Xavier Nwankpa, who committed to Iowa in December.

"Been known for awhile," Nwankpa tweeted Thursday.

Gavin Williams, a Hawkeye running back who originally played at Southeast Polk before transferring to Dowling Catholic, tweeted in response to the news," Yessir we got the whole fam" while tagging Nwankpa.