Ashley Joens, Stephanie Soares invited to attend WNBA Draft on Monday

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Iowa State's Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares are both hoping to hear their named called at Monday's WNBA Draft. Now, they'll find out where their professional career will start in person.

Joens and Soares have both been invited to attend the draft in New York City.

The Cyclones are just two of 15 players selected to attend.

ESPN currently has both players tabbed as first-rounders, with Soares going fourth to the Washington Mystics and Joens at 10th to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Soares got her start at The Master's University in California before transferring to Iowa State for her senior year. With the Cyclones, Soares recorded eight double-doubles in 13 games and was named Big 12 Player of the Week in November 2022.

However, Soares suffered a season-ending ACL injury in January, which may affect her draft stock.

Joens is a three-time Cheryl Miller Award winner and finished her collegiate basketball career with 3,060 points and 1,391 rebounds. In addition, she was named Big 12 Player of the Year during her last season at Iowa State.

Iowa center Monika Czinano wasn't invited to attend the draft in person, but she will be a prospect.

ESPN has Czinano going in the second round at 17th to the Indiana Fever.

Czninano's teammate, McKenna Warnock, did not enter the WNBA Draft and is instead applying to dental schools. Caitlin Clark, another Hawkeye fan favorite, is not yet eligible to enter the draft.