App shines a light on Altoona businesses

Deetz recently added Altoona to its small list of cities in Iowa to feature. The platform is intended to inform users about the latest deals each business has.

ALTOONA, Iowa — There is a new resource for Altoona residents to stay up-to-date with business deals and all the city has to offer.

It's called Deetz, an app designed by Raghul Ephiraj during the pandemic.

"It was created after seeing some of my favorite businesses close," Ephiraj said.

The app is to help businesses get some attention and be able to share information easily with customers.

This could include things like what deals stores are having for the day, if they are open or if a food place is only offering curbside pick-up.

Customers can also make comments about the businesses on the platform, and the app's founder said all comments from businesses and customers will go away after 24 hours.

"So when people get on the app they can be confident what they're seeing is what's happening around town right now," Ephiraj said. "So they get local, relevant, right now information."

Deetz has partnered with the Altoona Chamber of Commerce, so all businesses within the Chamber should appear on the platform in the coming weeks.

One company already featured is Posey and Jett's, a gift shop.

"We're just excited to see the increase of exposure to our small boutique that the Deetz app is going to provide for us," Owner Becky Brehm said.

The app rewards users who shop local because there is potential to earn points to get free things like drinks, food or gift cards.