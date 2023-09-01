Non-native weed located in 5 Iowa counties, could pose threat to row crops

Asian copperleaf is considered a threat to row crops, including corn and soybeans.

AMES, Iowa — A non-native plant known as Asian copperleaf has been located in five north central Iowa counties, according to Integrated Crop Management News.

Asian copperleaf was first discovered in Iowa in 2016 near Cedar Falls. In 2023, Asian copperleaf infestations have been reported in five counties: Black Hawk, Grundy, Humboldt, Franklin and Calhoun.

These discoveries are unique to Iowa, with Integrated Crop Management News emphasizing the state's five affected counties are "the only known cases of Asian copperleaf infesting cropland in the United States."

Asian copperleaf is considered a threat to row crops, including corn and soybeans. The plant is also resistant to a number of herbicides. In 2012, a USDA Risk Analysis classified the plant as "High Risk" in 57% of simulations due to a high level of uncertainty.

Due to that uncertainty, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University ask that farmers watch out for the plant during harvest season.

Asian copperleaf generally stands about 18" tall and has 2-3" leaves with serrated edges. Its distinguishing feature is the heart-shaped bracts beneath the flowers. The weed generally hides under the crop canopy during growing season.