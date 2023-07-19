Marshall County Sheriff's Office: 1 dead following rollover crash in Marshalltown

The crash remains under investigation.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of an accident with "unknown occupants" in the 3100 mile of Quarry Road in Marshalltown around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found the reporting party located near the accident, along with an "unresponsive occupant," a release states.

The occupant, 21-year-old Giana D. Alvarez of Marshalltown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol or Marshall County Communications Center.