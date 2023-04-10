State, local officials break ground on new terminal at Des Moines International Airport

The new building will expand the current airport space by 50%, according to Executive Director Kevin Foley.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ground has officially broken on the $455 million terminal project at the Des Moines International Airport.

With demand at the airport continuing to grow each year, airport leadership said that for quite some time now, they’ve needed to expand their space by at least 50% to accommodate the millions of passengers that fly in and out of Iowa’s capital city each year.

"Without this development, we were simply out of space," said Des Moines International Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley.

Lack of space is one of the main issues plaguing the airport, with no gate room to spare during peak travel periods.

And with more space comes more direct travel options.

"I think one of the biggest things that will entice people are the additional routes that will be available out of Des Moines," Des Moines Airport Authority Chair Jake Christensen said.

"This enhances our ability to continue to court airlines, ask for non-stop flights," Foley added. "Try to increase the number of city pairs that we have. Potentially bring in additional airlines."

That means travelers will have more flexibility when going in and out of the state, with faster trips and more flight options.

Also in the new terminal plan: expanded dining options, more efficient baggage systems and additional security screening checkpoints.

"The airport is approximately a $6 billion economic engine to the region, and so by increasing the capacity of our airport, it would only stand a reason that it would have an even bigger impact," Christensen said.