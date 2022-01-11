All aboard, Ottumwa — railroad merger could bring more trains through town

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads will combine to make Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited once approved by the Surface Transportation Board.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The busiest rail crossing in Ottumwa will be at the intersection of Canadian Pacific's line and Quincy Avenue on the west side of the city.

That is, if the merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern goes through.

It has been in the works for just over a year, according to Amanda Martin, rail operator of the Modal Transportation Bureau of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The merger is under final review by the Surface Transportation Board, and if approved, it will become the only railroad serving Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

But more lines means more trains.

Ottumwa will see an increase from just over three trains per day to nearly 18. Railroad crossing times would also increase by over 200%, according to an estimate map filed by the Surface Transportation Board.

"We are trying to proactively come up with solutions on how we can make these railroad crossings, especially the Quincy Avenue [crossing], more passable in the future," Rick Johnson, mayor of Ottumwa, told Local 5 Tuesday.

The master plan to fix crossing times at the Quincy Avenue intersection will come down to a bridge. Mayor Johnson said a feasibility study will be conducted next year to see if one can be built over the crossing.

Johnson also commended Canadian Pacific's consistent communication with the city, and the merger's economic benefits going forward. Canadian Pacific says if the merger is approved, 50 more jobs will need to be added in Ottumwa.

"Railroads are the safest way to transport goods over land and CP has maintained the industry-best accident rate for 16 consecutive years. CP anticipates most of the growth would consist of consumer goods in shipping containers and automotive traffic," said Andy Cummings, a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific.