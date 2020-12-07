Severe storms bring large hail, much-needed rain to central Iowa

Hail as big as tennis balls fell in central Iowa Saturday afternoon and evening

Much of northern, eastern and central Iowa experienced severe weather on Saturday.

There were over 70 reports of severe hail across Iowa.

Hail as big as tennis balls were reported near Roland in Story County. Golf ball size hail was reported in Fort Dodge while hail as big as quarters fell in the Des Moines metro.

Severe wind gusts were a bigger problem in eastern Iowa. A 90 mph wind gust occurred near Mount Joy in Scott County. An 80 mph gust was also recorded at the Moline Quad City Airport.

The rain that accompanied these storms was a welcome sight for much of central Iowa.

The 0.36" that fell at the airport in Des Moines is the heaviest rain for the metro since June 26.