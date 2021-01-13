Full list of snow ordinances, parking bans for Friday and Saturday

With several inches of snow expected Friday, cities across central Iowa have begun to announce emergency measures for drivers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A snow storm is coming in Friday, bringing a high likelihood of significant snow for most of the Des Moines metro during the afternoon and evening. Impacts to the Friday evening commute are expected. Most of central Iowa is expected to receive at least 4" of snow, but many locations will pick up more than six inches before snow wraps up early Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted now for all of central Iowa, which will go from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Although most of the snow may be done by midnight Friday night for northern and central Iowa.

Unlike the New Year's Day storm, this snow will be wetter and heavier, and therefore more difficult to shovel. Breezy winds could cause some blowing and drifting snow, but that likely won't be a significant issue.

Important winter weather information

Ames

The city's snow ordinance will take effect at noon Friday and remain in place until the streets are completely plowed and it stops snowing. The city said it anticipates the ordinance being lifted Saturday afternoon.

Vehicles must be moved to off-street parking or to streets not designated as snow routes Snow routes are marked with red and white signs.

The city is also asking residents to move parked cars from residential streets, especially if the cars are parked on a cul-de-sac or circle.

Carlisle

The city's snow ordinance will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday and remain in place for 24 hours or until the snow stops.

Parking or leaving vehicles unattended on public streets or alleyways is not permitted. The following streets are exempt from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., but parking is still prohibited overnight: 1st Street from Highway 5 to Main Street School Street from 2nd Street to the railroad tracks Garfield Street from School Street to Main Street

Anyone violating the ordinance may be ticketed.

For more information, contact the City of Carlisle at 515-989-3224 or the Carlisle Police Department at 515-961-1122.

Indianola

The city's snow emergency ban goes into effect when there are two or more inches of snow. It remains in effect for 48 hours after snow has stopped falling or until streets are clear.

Parking on the street is not permitted

Vehicles in violation of this order may be ticketed $35 or towed at the owner's expense.

For more information, call 515-961-9400.

Norwalk

The city's snow ordinance will be in effect from Friday at noon until further notice.

All vehicles must be removed from public streets to avoid ticketing and towing.

Waukee

The city's parking ban will be in effect from Friday at noon through Saturday at 5 p.m.

Parking on public streets is not permitted allowed.

Vehicles in violation of the ordinance may be ticketed or impounded. For questions about ticketing and towing, contact the Waukee Police Department at 515-978-7979.



Residents can find more information here and register for alerts from the city here.

West Des Moines

The city's parking ban is in effect from noon Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Parking is prohibited on all city streets.

There is a $50 fine for violating the ban, and vehicles are subject to towing.