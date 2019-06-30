Weather Forecasts

7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Des Moines91°F Cloudy Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Des Moines91°F Cloudy Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Ankeny91°F Fair Feels like 102°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Ames92°F Fair Feels like 104°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mason City74°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 26 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Thunderstorms/Wind Early
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Newton91°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 108°
- Wind
- 6 mph VAR
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Des Moines91°F Cloudy Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Des Moines91°F Cloudy Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Cedar Rapids91°F Fair Feels like 103°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Isolated Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent