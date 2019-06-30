Weather Forecasts

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Monday

92° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Wednesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Thursday

85° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 71°

Friday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
77°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
89°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
91°
Cloudy

Des Moines

91°F Cloudy Feels like 99°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Des Moines

91°F Cloudy Feels like 99°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Ankeny

91°F Fair Feels like 102°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Ames

92°F Fair Feels like 104°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Thunder in the Vicinity

Mason City

74°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 74°
Wind
26 mph ENE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms/Wind Early
72°F Thunderstorms/Wind Early
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Newton

91°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 108°
Wind
6 mph VAR
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Des Moines

91°F Cloudy Feels like 99°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Des Moines

91°F Cloudy Feels like 99°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Cedar Rapids

91°F Fair Feels like 103°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
70°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent