Encore! Fleur Cinema & Café set to reopen this Friday after pandemic closure

The Fleur Cinema & Café opens just in time for the release of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" – a full circle moment for the beloved theater.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lights, camera, action! The Fleur Cinema & Café will open its doors for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic this Friday, Sept. 8.

In July, the iconic southside movie theater signed an agreement with Fridley Theatres to reopen by Oct. 1.

Not only is the Sept. 8 reopening ahead of schedule, the date also holds a special meaning for the theater.

“We’re excited to open the Fleur for the release of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” said Russell Vannorsdel, president of Fridley Theatres, in a press release. “The original Greek Wedding is the largest grossing title in the history of the Fleur Cinema.”

Since the theater announced its reopening, Vannorsdel says the team has been hard at work.

"We're confident in our crew," he said in a release. "We have a group of friendly, professional, movie-lovers on board. Guests at the Fleur should expect top-notch service."

The Fleur Cinema & Café was opened and founded in 2001, when it began making a name for itself by showing indie and foreign films. Aside from completing some general maintenance and deep cleaning, Fridley Theatres is hoping to maintain the cinema's original charm.

“We loved the atmosphere at the Fleur, and we didn’t see any reason to change things,” Vannorsdel said in a release. “Our final step is to welcome movie fans.”

Fridley Theatres has its own history in Iowa, with 17 locations and 95 screens across the state.