Iowa singer thanks father for pushing her to music

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 80/35 Music Festival has all sorts of musicians: A-listers, newcomers, international bands and local singers like Annie Kemble.
Kemble grew up in Iowa and her family has surrounded her with music her whole life.
"I grew up in a house with a lot of his music," she said. "[My dad] liked a lot of '80s rock."
Kemble's dad played bass when he was younger, and he passed on his musical prowess to Annie.
"To hear him be like, 'You should do [music],' was like, 'Woah, OK.' That was a big moment," she said.
So, Kemble started to sing "for real," and also started to develop her piano and drums skills.
Kemble then started singing across the Midwest over the past decade, and once she started her college education, she had her "aha moment" in music.
"When I went to college, I think it was the first moment I thought, "OK, maybe I can do this," she said.
Now, Kemble has a new EP on streaming platforms and is performing at 80/35 for the first time as a solo act Saturday night.
She says she's excited to shine on stage in front of her fans and fellow Iowans she grew up with.
