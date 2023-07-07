80/35 Music Festival announces new 2024 location

Officials first mentioned a change of scenery in May, though they didn't specify where the festival's next home would be.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' 80/35 Music Festival is celebrating its final year at Western Gateway Park.

The festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2024 at Water Works Park.

In a statement, 80/35 Festival Director Mickey Davis said in part:

“From the 1,500 acres of natural space to the incredible performance stage at Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park combines what makes 80/35 so unique - an urban location accessible by multiple forms of transportation, activities for all ages, and room for multiple stages of music - with greater access to nature, more space for the festival to expand, and a chance to use the festival to highlight issues important to us including environmental consciousness and water quality in central Iowa."

The change in venue was announced in a Friday night tweet.

In addition to 80/35's current amenities, the 2024 festival will feature an expanded retail market, more food vendors, a kids and family zone and more.

“The 80/35 Music Festival has played a significant role in helping establish Des Moines on the national music scene, that’s why we are so excited that the festival is coming to Water Works Park in 2024” said Sam Carrell, executive director of the Water Works Park Foundation, in a statement.

The 2024 festival will take place July 12-13, 2024.

We are excited to announce that we will be celebrating our 15th anniversary in 2024 in our new home of Water Works Park! pic.twitter.com/7lc99ndIJb — 80/35 Music Festival (@8035) July 8, 2023