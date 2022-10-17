Journey coming to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023

Des Moines, @JourneyOfficial’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Wells Fargo Arena and we can’t wait to rock out with you! Grab your tickets this Friday at 10AM and get ready to rock all night on March 28! #JourneyDSM



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/0E4ozk73g6 pic.twitter.com/WCBnkIjBxX