Journey coming to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready to rock out, Des Moines: Journey will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in March 2023.
Known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Faithfully", Journey will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 28 as part of their "Freedom Tour 2023."
The band will be joined by special guest, Toto.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit iowaeventscenter.com.
