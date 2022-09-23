Pentatonix coming to Des Moines this holiday season

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pentatonix is bringing the sounds of the holiday season to Des Moines this winter.
The a cappella group will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8 as part of their "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!" 2022 tour.
Girl Named Tom, the season 21 winner of "The Voice", will open for the band.
In addition to the tour, Pentatonix will release their sixth holiday album, "Holidays Around The World", on Friday, Oct. 28.
“The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years," said Scott Hoying of Pentatonix in a press release. "We cherish this time of year more than ever. However, we wanted to spread this message as far as possible. That’s why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before. Now, we can’t wait to see all of you on the road.”
Alongside the album, the band plans to debut their fifth Disney special, "Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays", exclusively on Disney+.
Tickets are on sale now at PTXOfficial.com.