Prairie Meadows reopens with live racing

Live racing is set to reopen with social distancing measures in place.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Live racing at Prairie Meadows is set to return, and the broader Prairie Meadows campus is opening back up.

Events can once again be scheduled at the events center and dining has returned.

The pandemic still continues, so Prairie Meadows is making sure visitors can space out while watching the races.

"We got room in the Clubhouse with social distancing," says Gary Palmer, President and CEO of Prairie Meadows, "and we have a big apron outside with a big wide screen so we can watch feature races and Churchill Down, as well as our live meet. So it's just the beginning of our racing season that we're again very excited about."

The first live race is set for Friday, April 30. Races continue through September 25.