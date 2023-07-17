Nash Roe, teen baking sensation: Made in Iowa

Nash Roe, the teen baking sensation from Clive, said no matter where he goes, Iowa is home.

CLIVE, Iowa — As the old saying goes: "There goes the Iowa connection".

It seems like almost everything leads back to the Hawkeye State, which led Local 5's Chenue Her to explore and kick off "Made In Iowa", finding all the unique Iowa connections out there.

Nash Roe, the teen baking sensation from Clive, said no matter where he goes, Iowa is home. He's connected to Iowa. Nash's craft all comes down to preparation and precision in his home kitchen in Clive.

This is where the 14-year-old finds peace.

"Very … Very, very, very. It's like playing with clouds honestly," he said with a smile while working on cinnamon rolls for a client.

This is also where his creativity bursts.

"Practice makes perfect. I feel like in the beginning days, I just expected me to make it the first time and everything was going to turn out great, which was not the case at all," Nash added.

It's hard to imagine Iowa's own teen baking sensation needing much practice. From his parents' kitchen where his company Nash's Confections was born and still runs to a national stage on the Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship" competition show, Nash's profile has skyrocketed.

"It's been busy. It's been fun and it's been enjoyable, like, sometimes it can be a little like 'Oh, this is a little stressful' but other than that it's been fun," he said.

All of that fun is sprinkled with some stress and a lot of success. His creations are now in high demand all over the country.

"I've gotten really far with doing it and I love and appreciate all that's come with it," Nash said.

Nash's Confections is continuing to grow with each day he puts into his business.

"Typically I start when I get home from school," Nash explained.

For as long as Nash and his mother, Estee Roe, can remember, each day is filled with hard work but also fun since Nash was a toddler.

"I started with like … the box cakes when I was like six and I got to help her since I was a toddler maybe," he said.

"It was a pastime, a way for him to make money. That was it. He wants to save for a Jeep so I said, 'Okay. How are you going to afford it?' and he started this during COVID and it has grown," Estee recalled.

"I think my first order I sent with my grandma, I charged her $4 for a dozen sugar cookies covered in two paper plates but then because she was family, I took $2 off and then because I just felt like it, I took another dollar off," said Nash, as he sorted through his memory.

It's that heart for family that has been his main ingredient: the love and the honesty.

"My sister. She, ugh … oh boy, she's got opinions. I'll tell you that. I was testing a new version of my Cinna-roe and she was like 'Ew. Ugh. What is this?' and I'm like 'Hey! Whoa!' but, you know, it's helpful criticism. It's tough love," Nash said as his sister poked fun at him from behind the cameras.

Sometimes that tough love, as this family has learned, helps Nash thrive and also find time for himself, among other things he loves.

"I can hardly process all the things ... balance. Yes. Yes. And, he's very good at doing that and still taking time to hang out, cousins, friends," said Estee.

Nash has been playing piano since first grade and ushered us out of the kitchen to his piano where he played a familiar song, "Eye of the Tiger", which he's been practicing for an upcoming recital.

He also loves to build model airports, shoot and edit videos, and hang out with his siblings and cousins.

Even as his business grows and his stardom rises, Estee still sees Nash as her Nash.

"He has a heart of gold. He's witty and smart. Funny ... not funnier than me! He's just so kind and helpful," she said as she laughed.

The teen baking sensation said his family has been his biggest support and even with all of his success, he admits he still needs his mom's guidance every once in a while.

"I made brown butter," he yelled after accidentally overcooking butter he intended to melt for a recipe. "Mom … you were right about the butter."

With his family behind him and the support he's gotten from private orders to pop-ups at local stores, Nash knows Iowa will always be home.

"I would love for him to take away, just remember all the support … oh, that might make me cry!" Estee said as she paused, trying to hold back tears. "...that the community … everyone has given … that they don't know … and he gets messages from people all over the world just encouraging. It's just something I never thought would come. Oh my gosh! But, you just might never know who you're inspiring."

"I just want to show people that you can still do it. There's a ton of people who started here in Iowa and grew beyond," Nash said.

The recipe for growth isn't too complicated.

"I did not think three years ago that I would be in this situation with everything," Nash said, thanking the community.

If you want to catch Nash in person, he is holding a few sessions at the Iowa State Fair and hosting contests and demonstrations.