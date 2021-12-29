x
Animals

Animal Rescue League of Iowa triple-matching donations to help needy animals

The animal shelter says it will match up to $100,000 in donations until this Friday, Dec. 31.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Any donation to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa between now and the end of 2021 will be tripled, meaning three times as many needy animals will get the help they need to be their healthiest and happiest. 

The ARL posted to Facebook on Tuesday with the announcement it will match donations up to $100,000. That's thanks to a matching gift challenge from the Connie Otte estate in honor of Sammy, Maxwell and Mattie James. 

Overall, the organization's goal is to raise $175,000. However, they still have a ways to go to meet their goal. 

"We've been tasked with, you know, an over 500 dog and puppy rescue, there's been a number of hoarding cases, many that have not made the news," said ARL's CEO Tom Colvin. "So there's been that challenge. And of course, there's a lot of animals still coming to the Animal Rescue League." 

Those who want to give to the cause can do so by clicking/tapping here. Donations can also be made via Venmo. The ARL's username for that is @ARL-Iowa. 

