Spaghetti Works to close Des Moines location

DES MOINES, Iowa — A downtown Des Moines staple has closed for good Monday.
Spaghetti Works, a well-known pasta place located on 310 Court Ave., served its last customers Monday as the Des Moines location's run came to an abrupt end.
An employee confirmed with Local 5 that Monday was the restaurant's final night of operation.
A sign on the door read:
"Spaghetti Works will be closing its doors permanently March 27, 2023. We appreciate the business and the regulars we al have gotten to know over the past 45 years."
The restaurant hasn't posted any notice of its closing on its website or social media accounts.
Local 5 has reached out to the president of Spaghetti Works but has yet to hear back.
Spaghetti Works has not yet released the reason for the closure.
