Happy Moments vol. 63: Snacking squirrel + patriotic painting

A squirrel and his snacks, a "cool" dog, and artistic projects are keeping Iowans happy during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Marlena and Denny Young of Des Moines have been spending a lot of time in their yard. And they've made a friend.

This is Bob the squirrel, and he is said to love peanuts and chocolate cake...which he is eating in this photo. With treats like that, Bob will probably stick around for a while!!

You've heard the expression "that's one cool cat". Well...here's one cool dog. Luke sent in this photo of Toby, and it made me laugh. Looks like Toby's future is so bright...he's gotta wear shades.

Painting projects are a great way to keep busy when you are staying home. And look what happens to a birdbath when you give it a little TLC and a coat of paint. Some really lucky birds will be enjoying a splash in here.

And just in time for America's birthday, Sylvia Sporrer of Templeton took an old bay window and painted the flag on it. What a wonderful way to recycle something into a patriotic work of art!

Have a Happy 4th of July weekend and keep sharing your Happy Moments!