Happy Moments Vol. 77: bird-watching baby + swimming elk

DES MOINES, Iowa — What's happening outside the window can be big entertainment while you're quarantined. Baby Reed and Jango the cat took a moment to do a little bird watching. It's always better to have a good friend by your side, especially these days.
Sometimes a walk around the block isn't enough. Alvin was happy to have a change of scenery with a car ride. Alvin's people said he was having a little cabin fever and needed to get out. I feel the same way, Alvin!
The elk at Jester Park in Polk City have the right idea. It's been mighty hot lately and they decided to do something about it. A swim in the pond was just the ticket, and something most of us don't get to see every day. Thanks to Evelynn and Tara for sharing this!
And finally, meet Laura. She's 81 and this is her magnificent garden. She plants a garden every year, and we are told it's always absolutely beautiful. What a wonderful way to spend the summers and a great way to have many Happy Moments!