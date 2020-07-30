Happy Moments Vol. 77: bird-watching baby + swimming elk

The simple moments in life are keeping Iowans happy through the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — What's happening outside the window can be big entertainment while you're quarantined. Baby Reed and Jango the cat took a moment to do a little bird watching. It's always better to have a good friend by your side, especially these days.

Sometimes a walk around the block isn't enough. Alvin was happy to have a change of scenery with a car ride. Alvin's people said he was having a little cabin fever and needed to get out. I feel the same way, Alvin!

The elk at Jester Park in Polk City have the right idea. It's been mighty hot lately and they decided to do something about it. A swim in the pond was just the ticket, and something most of us don't get to see every day. Thanks to Evelynn and Tara for sharing this!